Family loses everything in Stockton house fire

STOCKTON, Ala. (WALA) -- A family of five said they lost everything in a house fire in Stockton.
The historic 1918 Smith-Draime Home on Highway 59 was reduced to rubble and ashes Saturday night. The home was located near the sign welcoming visitors to Stockton.
The fire not only left the Remrey family homeless for now, but it also claimed everything they owned.
It took firefighters nearly four hours to get the blaze extinguished. No injuries were reported.
