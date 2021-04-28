The family of a missing Mobile man continued to search for him along the shoreline of Mobile Bay in Daphne Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Jeremy Hale’s family said he’s been missing since his motorcycle was found, crashed on the Bayway early last Wednesday morning. ALEA is investigating but has not confirmed Hale was the driver.

Family and friends of Jeremy Hale continued to search the area below where they say his motorcycle was found crashed in the eastbound lanes of the Bayway last Wednesday. ALEA is investigating and says a passerby reported the crashed motorcycle and with no victim on the scene, it was presumed the rider may have gone into the water below. The water near the accident site was searched by sight and sonar to no avail. Search and rescue organizations have scaled back the search since, but Hale’s family holds out hope he’ll be found.

“Seven days, he may not be alive. We hope that’s not the case but if he’s out, but if he is, he needs to get in touch with his family if he’s mentally capable,” said Hale’s grandfather, Robert Belsome.

Since Hale went missing, volunteers from Daphne and North Baldwin Search and Rescue teams have continued to comb the area when able. Hale’s family plans to do the same and is counting on friends and anyone who is willing, to help. Regina and Randy Cash have been family friends for years and felt compelled to do what they could.

“I feel like, you know, they’re part of my family too and I want to be here to support them,” said Regina Hale. “I don’t know what we can do but we’re going to do something.”

That support means a lot to the family as they toil over the possibilities, searching for their missing loved one and closure to an ongoing nightmare.

“We do everything we can to keep this effort going and I’ve done it several days in a row without help and without support and we’ll continue to do that until we find Jeremy,” Belsome said.

ALEA said there is nothing new with their investigation and still can’t confirm that Jeremy Hale was the rider. That’s because no victim has been found and Troopers said there is no current registration on the crashed motorcycle. ALEA said any more official search efforts will be coordinated through Daphne Search and Rescue.