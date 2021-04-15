Family remembers man dead from stab wound at Gulf Shores apt; case heads to grand jury

MT. VERNON, Ala. (WALA) - On what would have been his 42nd birthday, family and friends gathered to remember the life of Grover Byrd Thursday night. Byrd, police say, died from a stab wound to his torso one week ago at One Club in Gulf Shores.

The case now heads to a grand jury, which will decide if anyone will be charged in the case.

"It's a hard situation that me and my family are going through," Byrd's brother, Rusty said. "I wish it would be different but it's not and I hope justice is served."

Family and friends released balloons and celebrated the man they called 'Nute' at his favorite fishing spot on Patillo Road in Mt. Vernon Thursday night, remembering him as a beloved brother, son and father.

"He had no problem just dropping whatever he was doing just to help anyone that needed him," a relative told FOX10 News. "He was a wonderful soul and he's going to be missed by many."

While it remains unclear what exactly happened at the apartment complex that led to Byrd's death; family knows one thing - Grover 'Nute' Byrd left for Spring Break and never came home.

"We're still trying to piece things together, and we're just letting the Gulf Shores Police Department handle everything and we'll know afterwards," Rusty Byrd said.

Grover Byrd will be laid to rest on Saturday in Mt. Vernon. His obituary can be accessed by clicking here.