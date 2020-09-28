SUMMERDALE, Ala (WALA) -- Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Sally, the Underwood Pecan Farm in Summerdale is still dealing with damage.
On Monday, Sonny Perdue, the U.S. secretary of agriculture, toured the farm.
“The adjusters have already come out and determined their nut crop for this year has been a total loss,” he said. “The USDA has some tree replanting programs as well for that.”
Secretary Perdue visited the farm Monday afternoon to get a firsthand look at the damage. He vowed to help the Underwood’s and other farmers in need.
“I’m inspired to come out here and see people like this who have been knocked down who are willing to get back up and keep on going and we’re going to do everything we can at USDA to help them survive and eventually thrive again,” Perdue said.
Congressman Bradley Byrne was also there for Perdue’s visit to Baldwin County.
Byrne says he will continue to make sure the federal money is there to help after Sally.
“We know that we have a number of natural disasters all over the country and so part of what we got to do is assess do we have enough funding with USDA with FEMA to take care of our losses,” he said. “If it turns out we don’t we’ll have to put more money into it.”
After the visit to Summerdale, Perdue went to Florida to see a cotton farm and see Sally’s impacts in the Sunshine State.
