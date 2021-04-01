DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Daphne Police Department on Thursday morning says it is working a fatal accident on Interstate 10.
One person is dead.
According to Daphne police, the victim is 54-year-old Jeffrey Allen Williams of Pace, FL. The accident occurred around 9am when Williams rear ended an 18 wheeler.
They say Williams was on his way to work and that he was killed on impact.
The accident was westbound near the 35 mile marker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.