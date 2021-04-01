DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Daphne Police Department on Thursday morning says it is working a fatal accident on Interstate 10.

One person is dead.

According to Daphne police, the victim is 54-year-old Jeffrey Allen Williams of Pace, FL. The accident occurred around 9am when Williams rear ended an 18 wheeler.

They say Williams was on his way to work and that he was killed on impact.

The accident was westbound near the 35 mile marker.