DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Daphne Police Department on Thursday morning says it is working a fatal accident on Interstate 10.

One person is dead.

The accident is westbound near the 35 mile marker.

Police say a vehicle ran into the back of a semi truck.

FOX10 News was told the person who died was the only one in the car, which apparently was traveling at a high rate of speed and slammed into back of a stopped truck.

The truck was stopped because of a different traffic backup.

Westbound travel lanes are closed, and motorists should seek alternate routes.

ALDOT crews are diverting all westbound traffic on I-10 to US-31 via SR-59 at Exit 44. Daphne PD is detouring traffic off I-10 at Exit 38 (SR-181).