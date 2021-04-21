Father found not guilty for role in 2019 gun battle during child custody swap on Causeway

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A father accused of attempted murder during a shootout at a child custody swap on the Causeway in 2019 was found not guilty Wednesday.

A jury acquitted 29-year-old Genesis Banks, saying he acted in self defense.

Banks was one of two men, police say, who opened fire on each other at a boat launch on the Causeway in October 2019. Both Banks and the other man, who was accompanying the mother of Bank's child, were shot but survived. The child was present, but not hurt.

The Baldwin County District Attorney's Office tells FOX10 News each adult who was at the custody exchange testified in court.