Loxley police and the FBI arrest a bank robbery suspect Thursday morning June 13th. David Gregory Long has been charged with robbery 1st for the bank robbery that occurred at the United Bank on Highway 59 on Wednesday, April 17th.
The FBI is currently handling the case. We will follow up with additional information when it is available
