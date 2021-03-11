FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Foley Police and the FBI are investigating a man arrested Thursday morning, March 11, 2021 after they said he held a man at gunpoint, claiming to be with the FBI. Police said he also approached an officer in a school zone and tried to get into the Justice Center this morning, all while wearing a pistol in a shoulder holster.

Police and FBI investigators spent more than two hours searching the suspect’s car and home on Ogden Court, bagging a variety of evidence. Police arrested 35-year-old Kelcey Turner after what they describe as a strange series of events. It started around 7:20 a.m. when investigators said Turner stopped his car in the middle of North Pine next to Foley Middle School and approached an officer working traffic, all while wearing a gun in a shoulder holster and carrying a cup of coffee.

“The officer asked, was he having trouble with the vehicle? He responded…to the officer…in a…you know…’You having trouble?’ ‘I don’t know, are we?’ And uh, the officer said he started mumbling things and walked off and left at a high rate of speed and he seemed kind of agitated,” explained Foley Deputy Police Chief, Kevin Carnley.

It was only 10 minutes later when a 911 call came in from Servpro on Highway 59. Management there said when an employee pulled into the parking lot, Turner got out of his car, pointed his gun at the employee and demanded identification, saying he was with the FBI. General Manager, Jody Logan saw what was going on from inside the office and went out to help.

“He asked for the guy’s wallet...identification. He actually started going through his wallet and he had an earpiece in or at least he acted like he had an earpiece in,” Logan said. “He acted like he was going through the wallet and calling in information…he told me he was FBI but he wouldn’t show me a badge so I’m kind of looking back and forth at him and the gentleman in question starts saying, ‘Listen, FBI doesn’t need a badge. I don’t need a badge.’”

Other employees began showing up, saw what was going on, challenged Turner’s claim and Turner soon left. Police sent out an alert for the car and soon made a felony traffic stop on Kelcey Turner. On him, they say they found the pistol and an SKS rifle with a 100-round drum-magazine in his trunk. Investigators said they’re still trying to determine a motive but did say Turner appeared to be in an altered mental state.

“Just his behavior. Just the mumbling comments that he made to the officer and just in seeing his appearance and his actions,” Carnley said.

Police said only after these events took place did a dispatcher at the police station realize Turner was the man seen earlier in the day on surveillance cameras trying to get into the Justice Center while armed with the gun. Kelcey Turner is facing state charges of impersonating a peace officer and menacing. The FBI is determining whether he may have also broken federal laws.