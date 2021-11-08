DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- The FBI is seeking assistance in identifying and locating a man seen in photos taken in a Walmart store in Daphne.
The FBI says it is possible the man pictured in the photos can provide important information in an ongoing Walmart arson investigation.
If anyone has any information, you are asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.
