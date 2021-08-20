FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) – South Baldwin Regional Medical Center will be the first of Alabama’s coronavirus-crushed hospitals to get help from federal medical workers.

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris announced the aid Friday during a briefing with reporters.

The team, from the National Disaster Medical System at the Department of Health and Human Resources, began arriving Friday.

“The hospital will have a lot of say over how those folks are being used,” Harris said. “Some of it will be, maybe, adding additional capacity. Some of it may be replacing staff who were doing some things like, say, monoclonal antibody infusions so that that staff can be used in the hospital for other things. But it’s just a way of augmenting their capacity there.”

Hospital spokeswoman Taylor Lewis welcomed the assistance.

“The NDMS team will collaborate with local staff to provide short-term surge support to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center,” she said in a statement to FOX10 News. “NDMS support is designed to relieve the pressure on medical staff who work in the facility.”

Lewis told FOX10 News that the hospital currently is treating 54 COVID-19 patients, 85 percent of whom are unvaccinated. She added that 26 of them are in the intensive care unit, with 17 on ventilators. All of the hospital’s critical care beds are in use, although Lewis added that the hospital can increase capacity.

“The DHHS staffing and physician leadership are a welcome addition to our provider team who have been stretched supporting the volume of patients,” she wrote in an email to FOX10 News. “We are grateful to every clinician who is responding.”

The team consists of a doctor, two nurse practitioners or physicians’ assistants, seven registered nurses, one licensed practice nurse and three paramedics.

State officials said they also expect a 15-member paramedic strike team to come to the state to help administer monoclonal antibody infusions. They said they hope to receive more medical workers for other hospitals.

Jamey Durham, who is overseeing part of the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID response, said during the briefing that the state worked with the Alabama Hospital Association and “tried to identify those hospitals that were in most critical need. … So that’s how we selected South Baldwin.”

It is only a drop in the bucket compared to the state’s needs, Durham said. The Health Department has asked for more than 200 positions statewide:

19 doctors.

134 registered nurses.

9 advanced practice registered nurses.

22 respiratory therapists.

5 licensed practice nurses.

5 certified nursing assistants.

10 administrative support workers.

6 emergency medical technicians.

41 psychological and support staff.

Durham said the request for a second medical team has gone up the chain and received preliminary approval.

“We are waiting for it to source personnel,” he said. “And when that team comes in, it’ll go to another location.”

The team arriving in Foley is committed to work for two weeks. Durham said the state would request extension, possibly with replacement personnel.

Harris said hospitals are overloaded throughout the state but that its worst from Mobile to Dothan.

“We’re still seeing the crush of these patients in the southern parts of the state,” he said.

Rendi Murphree, the top epidemiologist at the Mobile County Health Department, said hospitals on that side of Mobile Bay could use help, too. But there are only so many federal resources to go around, she added.

“There have been multiple requests from hospitals, from emergency management agency, from governmental agency, for federal assets, or federal assistance in all different way, shapes and forms,” she said during her daily briefing. “But as you can imagine, those are pouring in from all over the United States.”

In addition, Harris said, there are other demands on federal resources. He pointed to efforts to evacuate Americans from Afghanistan and provide assistance to Haiti following a massive earthquake.

“As you can imagine, everyone in the country is asking for this kind of assistance,” he said.