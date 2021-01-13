BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. --Final storm debris collection routes for Baldwin County will begin on February 1, 2021. Residents are asked to place all debris on the curb prior to February 1.
Appliances and electronics will only be picked up between February 1-14.
These items also must be placed on the curb prior to February 1.
Debris must not be placed or encroach on roadways where it will create traffic and road hazards.
Avoid placing debris in front of power meters, fire hydrants, and utility poles. Do not place debris near drainage pipes or culverts or in ditches.
