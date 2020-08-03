GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- A brush fire Sunday a Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores burned more than 100 acres, according to park officials.
The fire happened just north of Beach Boulevard and moved north into marshland.
“We were on Highway 59 and we heard a siren and a fire truck came by. This was yesterday. 2 minutes later another fire truck came by. A couple more minutes later another fire truck came by,” said Roger Handley, who's visiting from the Tuscaloosa area.
There were no injuries reported and no buildings were damaged.
Alabama Forestry officials said they don't expect there to be any flare ups with Sunday's fire.
With dry and hot weather expected later this week, wildfires are a danger.
However, folks at Gulf State Park Monday weren't really concerned.
“It usually rains here every couple of days during the summer so hopefully it wet things down,” said Handley.
“No. Not at all. Gulf Shores Fire…They take care of everything,” said a Gulf Shores resident.
