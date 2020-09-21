Gulf Shores Fire-Rescue has gotten some much-needed help from other agencies around the state, allowing firefighters there to get some much-needed rest.
In the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, call volumes went up dramatically for Gulf Shores Fire-Rescue. Firefighters had gone 48 hours without rest and fatigue was taking a toll. The city sent a request across the state for help. Anniston, Hoover and Mobile answered the call, sending strike teams to the gulf. Each sent an engine with at least four crew members. From medical calls to fire alarms, the calls have gone from an average of 65 a week to 270 in the last six days. Fire Chief Mark Sealy said his crews were tired and needed a break.
Gulf Shores Fire Chief Mark Sealy said, “It’s very important. While they may not ask for it, I asked for it. I recognized it and I wanted it for them because number one, for their moral…for their long-term ability to do the job and plus, the job is already dangerous and when somebody’s tired and fatigued, it becomes that much more dangerous so the risk of getting injured can increase when they’re that tired.”
The strike teams will be helping out for five to seven days but can stay longer if the call volume stays high. Lee County Sheriff’s deputies and Auburn Police also came down to help Gulf Shores PD with their call load.
