Fire destroys home in Lake Forest

A fire destroyed a Lake Forest home in Daphne Friday night.
A woman who lives near the home on Meadow Circle says it caught fire around 9:30 p.m., and the flames spread quickly.
She tells FOX10 News, she was told by one of the residents that nobody died, but multiple dogs weren’t able to escape.
No word yet on the cause of the fire.
