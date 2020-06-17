SPANISH FORT, Ala (WALA) – The fired Spanish Fort city employee who accused Mayor Mike McMillan of slapping her last year will not be getting her job back after her appeal was denied, her attorney confirmed.
The decision on Lyndsey Cooper’s employment comes seven days after an appeal hearing was held at Spanish Fort City Hall.
FOX10 News has not independently seen the letter given to Cooper, however her attorney Edward Smith said it was filled with “misstatements” from the appeal hearing.
Cooper and Smith are now appealing the decision to the Spanish Fort City Council.
Last Wednesday after the appeal hearing, Smith called the hearing unfair.
“There was nothing impartial about the whole hearing as far as I could tell,” he said last week.
FOX10 News requested access to the appeal hearing room, however the city denied the request citing confidentiality concerns. The hearing was held in a large multi-purpose room at Spanish Fort City Hall, the room’s windows were covered with paper which is not normally there to keep curious eyes and our camera from seeing inside.
The closed-door hearing lasted about five hours as Cooper fought to prove her termination for insubordination was unfair. She was fired just months after filing a criminal complaint accusing Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan of slapping her, a firing her attorney claims was in retaliation.
As for McMillan’s misdemeanor harassment trial, it has been delayed and no date has been set yet.
FOX10 News reached out to Spanish Fort City Attorney David Conner and City Clerk Mary Lynn Williams.
Conner replied, "Mrs. Cooper's termination was confirmed following a full disciplinary hearing, and she has appealed that decision to the City Council."
