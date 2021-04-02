The Eastern Shore Art Center's First Friday Art Walk is underway! The event features live music, refreshments, and a trunk show featuring glass jewelry by Rene Culler.

Returning exhibits include the Nall Collection: Alabama Art featuring Charlie Lucas. Working with cast-off materials, old tin, bicycle wheels, mufflers, wire and junk, he became known as Charlie “Tin Man” Lucas. His paintings and sculptures have been exhibited both nationally and internationally.

All exhibiting work is available for sale, and will benefit ESAC and Alabama Artists. Work will be on display through May 2, 2021.

Anyone wanting more information on First Friday can call 251-928-2228 or go to www.esartcenter.org or the ESAC Facebook, or Twitter pages.

WHEN: Art Walk Friday, April 2, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m.

WHERE: Eastern Shore Art Center, 401 Oak St. Fairhope, AL 36532

•Live music by Jay Megginson, indoors and The Studio performing artists, outdoors.

•Free admission. Donations welcomed.

3rd Annual White Linen Night

You're reminded to save the date and join the Eastern Shore Art Center for the return of White Linen Night on May 13, 2021.

Enjoy live music, local fare and an exciting live auction that will allow you to take home a special piece from a local artist.

New this year: Online silent auction featuring over 25 works!

Tickets: $100 per person. Tickets available starting April 1st at esartcenter.org.