First full day of Gulf Shores beaches re-open

Friday marks the first full day of the Alabama Gulf Coast re-opening after more than a month.
Dozens of people hit the beach in Gulf Shores as the sun rose.
This comes as we began the first full day of beaches being re-open.
Patrols were out early making sure people kept their distance.
Locals and visitors both tell me they are trying to make the best of the beach and follow the rules to ensure it stays open.
“A lot of people, its up to them. If they don’t keep the distance, they’re the ones going to have to pay for it down the long run, and I hope they learn to keep their distance and be safe on the beach, and have fun," said Richard Nolan, a local from Gulf Shores.
The West Gulf Place parking area is open to everyone, while the East Gulf Place parking area is for residents only.
You’re asked to make sure you limit gatherings, and also maintain a six foot social distance.
Keep in mind the parking lot over by The Hangout will be closed until Saturday as they continue to repave the area.
