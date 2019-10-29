First responders help teachers move into new Elberta High School wing

A very exciting day at Elberta High School, as teachers finally move into the school’s new 66, 860 square foot wing.
They’re not doing it alone. Alumni, students, and first responders with Foley and Elberta Volunteer Fire Department took Tuesday morning to lend a hand.
The new wing is a major step forward for the entire Elberta community, not just those in the school system.
The new wing has a brand-new state of the art band room, media center, AG classroom with a workshop and welding stations, family and consumer science lab, three career tech classrooms, and much more.
Elberta High School Principal Branton Bailey says he’s enjoyed getting the chance to see former students as everyone looks ahead to the school’s future.
“Our teachers are ready to get in the building, we’ve been about a year and a half into this process, so they’re ready to get here. The kids have been over here already, some working behind us, they’ve been really exciting about seeing the building,” said Principal Bailey.
The Elberta High School feeder pattern began three years ago, and Baldwin County Public Schools continue to add on grade levels and new classrooms to host students and teachers.
This new wing will host upperclassmen of the current grade 7-11 combined middle and high school.
We’re told more than 500 students are enrolled currently in the middle and high school.
The new wing is expected to open its doors to students next Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.