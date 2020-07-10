Employees involved in an incident at the Five Guys restaurant in Daphne, in which they were reported to have refused to give service to Daphne police officers, have been fired or suspended, according to Five Guys.
Five Guys issued this statement Friday:
"Five Guys and the Daphne, AL franchise want to thank the Daphne Police Department for their support in working together toward a resolution. The actions the Daphne, AL franchise have taken include termination and suspension of the employees involved. The store has temporarily closed for further education and customer service training with a representative from the Daphne Police Department and will reopen at 4PM today, July 10th. As we uphold our commitment to fair, respectful, and equal treatment for all customers, please know that the actions and sentiments of a few employees in Daphne, AL do not represent Five Guys or the local franchisee."
A law enforcement source told FOX10 News that Daphne officers were refused service late Tuesday night by several employees at the Five Guys restaurant at the Jubilee Square shopping center.
The officers said the employees turned their backs on them when they entered the restaurant.
Daphne Police on Wednesday released this statement:
"The Daphne Police Department appreciates the outpouring of support from our community and from supporters of Law Enforcement across the country. We also want to thank Five Guys on a corporate and local level. We have been working through this situation and there has been total cooperation. The Daphne Police Department does not think that the actions of a few employees represents Five Guys as a whole.
"To clarify some misinformation that has been spread on social media, on July, 7th three officers of the Daphne Police Department entered the Five Guys restaurant in Daphne. The three officers became aware of the mask requirement. They returned to their vehicles to obtain masks. All three officers were wearing masks the entire time they were inside of the establishment. The events that occurred while the officers were in the restaurant were unfortunate. We will continue to work with Five Guys on this matter towards resolution once all the facts are known."
I will never darken the doors of 5 guys again. They could give me a franchise and I wouldn't take it. Hopefully 5 guys will be in a chapter soon- like 7- 11 13 etc. maybe the basement dwellers will continue to order- but as for me and my family eating there again not no but H$@@ no
