A unique local shop is about to close its doors for the final time.

The gift shop at Five Rivers Delta Center on causeway just isn't profitable and decision has been made to shut it down.

One Last Shopping Trip

"A few little gifts, reminders. This is an owl cup and a little turtle and I’m going to look at some maps of the delta is my next thing."

Carol Dearing is an avid kayaker who spends a lot of time at Five Rivers. When she heard the gift shop

was closing she made sure to get in one last round of shopping.

"I’ve always like five rivers and I always liked this little shop and I heard it was closing so I just wanted to get a few items," Dearing said.

Unique Items, But Unprofitable

Many of the items in the shop are unique. You'll find the artwork of a number of local artists. Things like paintings, woodwork, and pottery.

State Lands Director, Patti McCurdy said, the closing of the Gift Shop at Five Rivers came down to a financial decision.

“It really was the bottom line,” McCurdy told us. “We really have not been operating at a profit here and we’re going back to supporting the core mission at Five Rivers."

A big issue for the gift shop is where it’s located. It’s not by the main buildings. So many people have driven right by to head to the nature center.

Five Rivers Center Continues On

McCurdy told us there are no worries about the rest of the facility. It's only the gift shop that is closing down.

“Our trails, our theater, our exhibit hall, what the public is used too is still here and we hope everybody will come out and still enjoy it. There’s a lot the facility has to offer,” McCurdy said.

You still have a few days if you want to stop by the gift shop. It will be open 9-5 the rest of the week through Saturday.