Flash flooding possibly causing problems in Baldwin County throughout rest of week

Rain throughout the next several days is causing a flash flooding threat in Baldwin County.

The National Weather Service is reporting our area is already about 17 inches above average for this time of year, and we are still in the peak of hurricane season here on the Gulf Coast.

Roads are very slick throughout Baldwin County right now, and that’s only expected to get worse as rain continues to fall over the next few days.

Baldwin Emergency Management Agency is already monitoring river gauges across our area, and want to remind folks flash flooding does not discriminate, no matter where you live.

“The perception is ‘well, I’m not in a flood zone, so I don’t have to worry about flooding.’ So the question we always ask is, well, does it rain where you are? If the answer is yes, then we need to be concerned about flooding, because there are different types of flooding,” said Baldwin EMA Director Zach Hood.

Storm water runoff continues to be a major concern everywhere, as rain is expected to continue throughout the rest of the week.

Baldwin EMA says you can expect water to start rising along places like Styx and Fish River in coming days.

Officials want to remind you if you do come across flooded areas, even if you think you can make it through, turn around, don’t drown.

“If the water is standing, you don’t go through it, even if you have lived here forever, and you always drive through it, what we’re asking over the next few days is that you don’t do that,” said Hood.

Make sure to stick with us for the latest updates on your weather on air and online…

To check river gauges or flood risk in your area, click here.