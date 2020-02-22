According to Daphne Mayor, Dane Haygood, the third float in tonight’s parade broke an axle as it left the civic center and got out on Main St.
It is positioned in such a way that other floats can’t get around it. A tow truck is on scene now and they hope to get it moved soon so that the parade will continue.
