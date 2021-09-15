UPDATE: All roads reopened by 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.
LILLIAN, Ala. (WALA) -- Several roads in Baldwin County were closed Wednesday afternoon as heavy rain moved through the area.
According to Alabama State Troopers, water on the roadway forced the closures of the following roads near Lillian:
Highway 98 between Powell Lane and Perdido Street
County Road 99 at the Peterson Branch Bridge
Carrier Drive at County Road 91
The Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency said it received reports of a sinkhole on Liatrus Lane near Juniper Road in Seminole.
