BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- More trouble for Baldwin County residents who live along River Road.

Rain caused Flat Creek and Styx River to flood Thursday night, washing out part of the road completely.

And it's not the first time. More than a dozen families were cut off from work and school last August when the same portion of River Road collapsed following heavy rains from Hurricane Ida.

County officials said the river is too swollen to make repairs.

It's working on a long-term solution to gain right of way easement and move the road.

For now, residents will have to wait on a short-term solution.

Crews aren't expected to be able to address the issue until Monday.