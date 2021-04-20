ORANGE BEACH, Ala. --Flora-Bama and Phoenix X Condominiums have worked together to bring you the annual Mullet Toss on April 23-25.

Cover charge to Flora-Bama begins at 9 a.m. Friday through Sunday at $10a day for 21 and up, $15 for 16–20-year-olds, and 15 -under are free.

All ages are welcome until 6 p.m. then 21 and up only.

Flora-Bama is cash only Friday and Saturday. Plenty of ATM’s will be on site, but bring cash with you.

Flora-Bama Membership cards are good for free entry to Flora-Bama for Mullet Toss.

Tossing of the mullet is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, with kids toss at 10 a.m. and adults beginning at noon until 4 p.m. kids finals at 2 p.m., owners and celebrity tossers at 4 p.m. then finals each day at 4:30 p.m. It is $15 to toss a mullet and all tossers receive a T-shirt.

Proceeds go to local charities.

Chairs around the Mullet Toss will be free and there will be areas blocked off for standing room.

Personal beach chairs are allowed on the Flora-Bama beach, but tents and umbrellas are prohibited. Space is first come, first served.

No outside coolers or alcohol can be brought onto Flora-Bama’s licensed property. The Flora-Bama will have multiple bars on the beach selling drinks and plenty available inside the bar.

Parking on Flora-Bama property is free, however extremely limited. We encourage the use of taxis, rideshare apps and carpooling. Any vehicles left overnight must be moved by 9am the next morning.

The Flora-Bama beach is open to the public, however, to enter the Flora-Bama you must purchase a wristband.

Entry can be accessed via the Flora-Bama beach as well as the main entrance on Perdido Key Drive.

As always, you must be 21 to drink. Patrons must have a valid ID that will be checked upon entry.

Information regarding Phoenix X & Tent Rentals is as follows:

Access to the Phoenix X condo building and property will be limited to Phoenix X residents and renters. Wristbands will be issued upon check in.

Only Phoenix X residents and renters can park at the Phoenix X parking garage and must have a parking pass.

Renters will receive their parking pass upon check in.

Tent space rentals on the beach behind the Phoenix X are available for rent ONLY for those who are renting at the Phoenix X for Mullet Toss weekend or owners at the Phoenix X. Tent renters will receive a separate wristband from Ike’s Beach Service that is good for the Phoenix X beach area only. Please contact Ike’s Beach Service at 251-948-3757 to rent a tent or for any questions.

Coolers are ONLY allowed in the Phoenix X beach area if you are an owner of a Phoenix X unit or have rented a Phoenix X condo for the weekend. Outside guests will not be permitted on Phoenix X property with coolers.

Flora-Bama wristbands will allow access into the Phoenix X beach area for foot traffic only. You may not bring coolers into this area with this wristband.

Amplified music is prohibited on Phoenix X beach. No large speakers or DJ’s. The Flora-Bama will be providing music on the beach for this area.

For more information, contact Special Events Manager, Rachel Chandler at rachel@florabama.com or Marketing Director - Jenifer Parnell at jenifer@florabama.com or for more info visit us at http://www.florabama.com/mullet-toss.html or on www.facebook.com/florabama.