A 12-year-old Florida boy honored fallen Baldwin County Deputy Bill Smith with a one-mile run on Wednesday.

Zechariah Cartledge has run more than 900 miles in the past two years in honor of law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty. He started a non-profit called Running 4 Heroes and dedicates each mile he runs to a specific officer.

Mile 926 was dedicated to Deputy Smith.

"You know, even though he passed away. Because of him, and other people, the swimmers were able to be saved," Cartledge said. "He dedicated his last few minutes to help save those people's lives. And what an amazing man he sounded like he was."

He will be sending Deputy Smith's family the blue and red lined flag he ran with.

Zechariah's website is running4heroes.org.