BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Deputies arrested a Florida woman after a chase and standoff in Baldwin County on Saturday.

Investigators said it started in Escambia County, Florida when deputies spotted a fugitive identified as Amanda Thompson. According to the sheriff's office, Thompson refused to stop and the chase made its way into Alabama at Baldwin County Road 112.

Deputies said Thompson drove into a field at Tower Road and fired several shots.

Baldwin County deputies arrived on the scene and negotiators attempted to get Thompson to surrender. According to investigators, Thompson got out of the car about three hours later and still had the gun.

The sheriff's office said deputies used 'less lethal' weapons on the woman and released a K9 dog before she was taken into custody.

Thompson was treated for dog bite injuries and then taken to the Baldwin County jail. She faces charges including interference with custody, resisting arrest, certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol, and reckless endangerment.