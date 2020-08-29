FOLEY, Ala. --According to this Facebook post. the Foley Fire Department has received a direct request for Hurricane Laura disaster relief supplies from their contacts in Mauriceville, Texas. They are located in Orange County near the Texas and Louisiana border and are dealing with hurricane relief needs in the area from Orange, Texas to Lake Charles, Louisiana.
They have specifically requested bottled water, general purpose tarps, and empty gas cans.
They will be accepting donations of these items at Foley Fire Station 1 which is located at 120 W. Verbena Ave. until Wednesday (9/2) at 8pm in anticipation of traveling on Thursday (9/3) to deliver the collected items.
Donations of these specific items can be dropped off at any time.
