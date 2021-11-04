The fastest growing city in Baldwin County last year also saw a huge increase in emergency calls for the fire department. That’s according to a recent report from the Foley Fire Chief to the City Council there.

The average annual call increase over the last several years has held at 11 percent. The jump in calls from 2020 to 2021 has Foley Fire Chief, Joey Darby alarmed. He said the jump in call volume doesn’t even count 300 callouts deemed Hurricane Sally-related.

“Now, as I look at the last fiscal year, we see a jump almost to forty-percent, so again, we’re going from steady growth to exponential growth and that’s concerning,” Darby said.

According to Darby, the number one call for assistance the department gets is for motor vehicle collisions, followed by citizen assist calls for falls or medical response. Foley was the fastest growing city in the county last year. Darby believes it’s a combination of the growth in the residential population and a spike in tourism since the 2020 hurricane that has skewed the numbers and spread out his personnel.

“What’s happening with that level of call volume is we’re getting multiple calls at the same time, so our resources get stretched,” explained Darby. “Instead of just that three of four or five calls per day, it’s not uncommon now for us to have ten, twelve, maybe even fifteen calls in a day.”

The Foley City Council and Foley Mayor, Ralph Hellmich heard Chief Darby’s report and the city is addressing the issue. The Council has already approved the purchase of a new fire engine but because of backorders, won’t be able to take delivery for close to 400 days. Mayor Hellmich said that’s just part of the solution.

“Our southwest quadrant has exploded in growth. We know that at some point, we’re going to need a new fire station down there,” Hellmich said. “The challenge is not building a new building. The challenge is manning it because when you get a new building and you put new trucks down there and new crew, you have to have at least nine firemen…three per crew.”

The Chief and Mayor agree that the huge jump in call volume from last year to present should now level off and swing back to the previous average annual call increase of eight to 12 percent. The hope is that by the time the new fire engine arrives in mid-2023, there will also be that new fire station it will call home.