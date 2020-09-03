Foley, Gulf Shores Fire departments head west to help Laura victims

Several people in our area are helping out Laura victims.
Two Baldwin County Fire Departments are on their way to the Louisiana/Texas state line with supplies, water, food, and more.
Foley Fire Department left this morning with three trucks of essentials, along with Gulf Shores Fire Rescue, also collecting and donating their own supplies to those in need.
“I think everyone has the same thought. This could be us. This could be us at any time, so this is our way of paying it forward. Really just to make sure that we’re taking care of our neighbors. Even though they’re a long ways away from us, but they’re still our neighbors,” said Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby.
Gulf Shores Fire Rescue sent some grills and food as well as supplies to help feed people in the area.
We’re told they were planning on bringing a catering truck that was stolen in Orange Beach from the Wharf.
Luckily, they were able to make last minute adjustments and find another way to bring grills to cook with.
If you have any information on the missing catering truck, you’re asked to call Orange Beach Police.
