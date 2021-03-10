FOLEY, Ala. --March is the month for Midday Melodies, a new music-at-lunchtime event in the park to be held on three consecutive Wednesdays, March 17th, 24th and 31st, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Midday Melodies is a socially distanced event that will take place entirely outdoors near the fountain in Foley's Heritage Park.

Picnic blankets or lawn chairs are welcome.

Pick up a lunch from one of Foley’s many restaurants or bring your own.

Or, take advantage of The Wacked Out Weiner, who will be taking orders onsite and delivering to the park.

According to the City of Foley, there is plenty of space in Foley’s seven-acre Heritage Park, there is room to spread out and socially distance.

On March 17th, the Exit 105 Band from Pace, Florida, will perform a variety of tunes, ranging from pop to sock-hop, country, and western swing. Line dancers are welcome!

On March 24th, Leonard Houston of Fairhope will be performing on the keyboard and saxophone.

Lastly, on March 31st, DJ Tony Nelson will be spinning tunes from all genres.

Bring a friend and your lunch and enjoy great music and the outdoors for Midday Melodies (weather permitting).

Free parking is available around the perimeter of Foley’s downtown Heritage Park (104 N. McKenzie Street) and just across the pedestrian bridge on Hwy. 59.

For more information, visit www.visitfoley.org or call the city of Foley at 251-943-1300.