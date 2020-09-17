FOLEY, Ala. -- According to the Mobile Bay Keeper Twitter page, Foley is experiencing an ongoing sewage spill into Wolf Creek.
The current estimation is that between 750,000 and 1 million gallons have spilled so far.
They also state that the flooding in the Wolf Bay area has been particularly bad.
