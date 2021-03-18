Foley man accused of child sex abuse dressed as Santa Claus during holidays, pictures show

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) – A Baldwin County man accused of sexually abusing two children at his home, also dressed as Santa Claus during the holidays, neighbors say.

65-year-old James Fell faces three counts of child sex abuse after investigators say he abused two children at his Foley home where a family member runs a babysitting service. Both children were under the age of 12, according to the charges.

FOX10 News uncovered a picture, appearing to be of Fell, posted to Facebook in 2019, showing him dressed up as Santa Claus. A person who lives in Fell’s neighborhood, who wished to remain anonymous, says Fell played Santa wherever he could.

Baldwin County deputies arrested Fell Wednesday afternoon and believe more victims could be out there.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about James Fell to contact the Investigations Command or the Communications Division at 251-972-8589 or 251-937-0202.