FOLEY, Ala. --During March of this year, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of sexual abuse that occurred in the Foley area.

Investigators worked with case workers from the Department of Human Resources to investigate the allegations.

During the course of the first investigation, investigators located a second victim that had been abused by the suspect.

On March 17, 2021, investigators arrested James Fell, 65, of Foley, for three counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

James Fell is currently in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Corrections Center on no bond.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting for anyone with information on Mr. Fell to please contact the Investigations Command or the Communications Division at 251-972-8589 or 251-937-0202.