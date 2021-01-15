BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - Authorities arrested a 48-year-old Foley man after they say he's responsible for the stabbing of another man.
According to deputies, Elbert Police and members of the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in the 1500 block of Boros Road in Elberta on Thursday, January 14.
Once on the scene, they say officers located a male victim who had been stabbed several times. They also located a male suspect who admitted to stabbing the victim during a fight. The victim was transported to a Pensacola hospital by life flight. The victim is in stable condition after undergoing surgery.
The suspect, Donte Stansel, 48, was arrested for assault first degree and transported to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Corrections Center.
The case is still under investigation and additional follow-up will be completed by investigators.
