MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A convicted Baldwin County sex offender arrested with a child-size sex toy last year will spend three years in federal prison, a judge has ruled.
Senior U.S. District Judge Ginny Granade imposed the sentence Wednesday on Bobby Ricky Bible, 58, who had pleaded guilty in December to failure to register as a sex offender and illegal possession of a firearm.
After his prison term, Bible will be on supervised release for 15 years and must undergo treatment as a sex offender.
According to Bible’s written plea agreement, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office got a tip in September that he was in contact with several children. Investigators learned that Bible was a registered sex offender in Georgia based on a 1991 felony child molestation charge. But Bible failed to register when he moved to Alabama, according to the document.
While executing a search warrant on Oct. 3, law enforcement officers found shotgun shells,.22-caliber Magnum handgun bullets, a Herbert Schmidt .22-caliber revolver, a Springfield 12-gauge shotgun, a Winchester 12-gauge shotgun and a Howa 12-gauge shotgun in the living room of his Foley home.
Bible admitted that his felony conviction made it illegal for him to have the weapons, according to court records.
Sheriff’s officials at the time told reporters that they also found an anatomically correct sex doll the size of a young girl.
Bible initially was scheduled to be sentenced earlier this year, but his was one of several federal court proceedings postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Similar charges in state court remain pending before a Baldwin County grand jury. But prosecutors often drop charges in cases where a defendant successfully has been prosecuted in federal court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.