FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- A 21-year-old Foley man was arrested today and charged with manslaughter, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office.

Tommy Bowyer is in the Baldwin County Corrections Center awaiting a bond hearing.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bowyer in connection with the investigation of a shooting that occurred around 7:45 p.m. Friday.

At that time deputies responded to the 14000 block of George Younce Road in Foley after someone was reported shot. Deputies found several Foley police officers performing life-saving measures on the victim.

The victim was transported to South Baldwin Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Chance Marks, 20, of Gulf Shores.

Investigators said several people were at a party at the residence at the time of the incident. During the party, one of the subjects attending retrieved a semi-automatic pistol and fired two rounds in the air, investigators said. Boyer then fired another round, in a reckless manner, that struck the victim, they said.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Phil Sturm at the Investigations Command of the Sheriff’s Office 251-972-8589 or 251-937-0202.

The Baldwin County Coroner’s Office and Foley Police assisted in this case.