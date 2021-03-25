Foley Police arrested a man on four counts of animal abuse after they said they found several horses severely malnourished. Those horses and several other animals on the property are being removed. This comes after a complaint was made to police and pictures of the horses were posted on social media.

Disturbing pictures of what appeared to be malnourished horses posted on social media outraged many, who then shared it more than a thousand times in just two days. Jeon-Piere Pouye of Pensacola was alerted to the condition of the animals and drove to the Foley property, took pictures, and then called police. An investigation into the condition of the animals was launched Thursday morning, March 25, 2021.

“We did in fact determine that there was some animal neglect and some animal cruelty and when I say cruelty, just the neglect itself being cruel…malnourished animals,” explained Foley Police Chief, Thurston Bullock.

Bullock said a Foley Animal Control officer and a veterinarian determined after checking the property between Pecan and Maple St. Investigators said two of the horsed only graded a 1 out of 9 on the Purina body condition scale, 1 being the poorest condition. The other two graded a 2 and 2.5.

Police said the horses’ owner, 49-year-old Mike Houston cooperated and walked the property with animal control and the vet. He would not speak with Fox 10 News, but a cousin and friend of the family did, off camera. They said Houston took one of the horses in from a previous owner. They said it was already in poor condition and he intended to bring it back to health. Houston’s uncle, Roosevelt Bullard owns some of the property the horses were on. He said he’s concerned for his nephew and wasn’t aware of the horses’ conditions.

“He loves horses. He loves pigs. He loves goats. As you can see, he got goats, pigs, the whole nine yards out here and he care for them,” Bullard said.

Investigators said the neglect is clear enough to warrant criminal charges, despite what Houston’s intentions may have been.

“Usually, it is a situation where the owner’s not trying to neglect these animals. They get into it for the right reason,” Bullock said. “They themselves are animal lovers and they either fall on economic times or difficulties in taking care of animals and some of them don’t want to let go of the animal because of their love for the animal although they’re hurting the animal.”

Animal control is taking all four horses along with several pigs and goats from the property. Police said the horses are in the worst condition of all the animals and with the help of local rehabbers, they hope to bring them back to health.

Mike Houston is charged with four counts of animal cruelty which will be heard in municipal court.