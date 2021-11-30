A Foley man is in critical condition after police said he was shot by his twin brother.

It happened about 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 30, 2021 in front of a residence on East Azalea Ave. Police said the victim was driven to the hospital after being shot in the neck.

Foley Police are still trying to learn what led one brother to shoot the other. Investigators said one brother drove to the others house. Words were exchanged in the driveway and that’s when authorities said 33-year-old Dewayne Terrell Heard shot his brother, Jermaine Darrell Heard while he sat in his pickup.

“They got into an argument over something. We don’t know exactly what it’s going to be yet,” said Lt. Tony Fuqua with Foley Police. “We’re still investigating the situation.”

Foley Police weren’t aware of the shooting until an officer saw a white truck speeding on Highway 59 towards the hospital. He followed it there and saw the victim lying on the ground near the Emergency entrance to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center. The driver of the truck was the mother of both the victim and the suspect.

“He was shot once in the neck. I don’t know how severe of an injury that’s going to be. I understand from talking to people he’s in critical condition, so I don’t know how bad that’s going to be yet,” Fuqua explained.

Investigators said Jermaine was able to tell them it was his brother who shot him before he had to be flown to University Hospital in Mobile. Sheriff’s deputies stopped Dewayne a short time later in Seminole and arrested him. Investigators were not yet sure what started the violent dispute.

“We would like to know the motive as to what happened, for sure but right now, we don’t know that motive yet for sure, so we can’t release that,” said Fuqua.

Police said Jermaine Heard’s mother and father, a former Foley City Councilman, were with him Tuesday at University Hospital in Mobile. Dewayne Heard is being held in jail pending a bond hearing. He’s charged with assault 1st and shooting into an occupied vehicle.