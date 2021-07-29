FOLEY, Ala. --Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the conviction of a Baldwin County Man on multiple charges of possession of child pornography.
John Robert Prochazka, 58, of Foley, pleaded guilty yesterday in Baldwin County Circuit Court to 12 counts of possession of obscene matter.
Prochazka was sentenced to 10 years, which was split for him to serve one year in the Baldwin County Jail, followed by three years of supervised probation.
He was taken immediately into custody.
Upon his release, he will be required to register as a sex offender and abide by all requirements of Alabama’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
