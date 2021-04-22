BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Baldwin County jury found a Foley man guilty on all eight sex crimes charges he faced.

Steven Dwayne Chesser was convicted of first-degree rape, second-degree rape, and six counts of sodomy.

Chesser was arrested in 2018 after Robertsdale Police got reports of the crimes dating back to 2016.

He will be sentenced in July.