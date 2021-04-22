BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Baldwin County jury found a Foley man guilty on all eight sex crimes charges he faced.
Steven Dwayne Chesser was convicted of first-degree rape, second-degree rape, and six counts of sodomy.
Chesser was arrested in 2018 after Robertsdale Police got reports of the crimes dating back to 2016.
He will be sentenced in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.