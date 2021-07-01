FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- A Foley man is behind bars after police say he stabbed a man inside a bank. According to Foley Police it started at the Regions Bank on West Roosevelt and ended at another bank around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

"As you can imagine people were driving by asking if the bank had been robbed and we were like no... Not in this case," said Lt. Larry Dearing, Foley Police.

It was far worse. Lt. Dearing says it started in the Regions Bank, where suspect Jermaine Jackson was inquiriing about his balance. When told he had about 50 cents in his account, police say Jackson took his anger out on a man in the teller line beside him.

"And didn't like the answer and struck the elderly gentleman in the chest before running out of the bank," said Lt. Dearing.

The victim -- 77-year-old James Haupt -- didn't realize he'd been stabbed until he saw blood. 911 was called, paradmedics and police dispatched. By chance the Foley SWAT Team was training at a nearby facility and were able to deploy a lot of officers in the area very quickly. It didn't take long to find the suspect -- of course the knew exactly who the were looking for.

Jackson was located walking south on Highway 59 about a block away in front of the Wells Fargo Bank.

"He was detained in the parking lot. As he started walking towards the officers -- the officers ordered him down on the ground... down on the ground, down on the ground. He refused to comply with the orders so the officer tazed him and took him into custody without further incident," said Lt. Dearing.

Foley Police say they've had several encounters with Jackson -- but his previous offenses have been non-violent.

Jackson has been charged with felony 2nd degree assault and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

The victim was released from the hospital a few hours after being airlifted from Baldwin Medical Center to Sacred Heart in Pensacola. He is said to be in "good spirits" after receiving stitches for his stab wound across the chest.