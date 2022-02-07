A Foley man is in the Baldwin County Jail charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12.

Fairhope Police arrested 30-year-old Jilmer Frandados Bautista this past weekend on the sex abuse charge.

Police say an investigation began after the victim’s mother came to them with concerns. They say the child was known to Bautista.

According to investigators, he has been moving between homes in Foley and Fairhope and that the abuse occurred over a period of time, beginning in August of last year.

Bautista has a $25,000 bond on the sex abuse charge, but he is being held on no bond because of an immigration hold.