TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Lottery announced that Calvin Holmes, 47, of Foley, Alabama, claimed a $1 million top prize from the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.00.
Holmes purchased his winning ticket from Discount Tobacco Shop, located at 13120 Lillian Highway in Pensacola. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $5 game, 50X THE CASH, launched in September 2020 and features more than $131 million in cash prizes, including ten top prizes of $1 million.
The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.97.
