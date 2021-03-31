FOLEY, Ala. --Tiffany Lynn Snider, 32, of Foley, Alabama, was sentenced today for her participation in an organization which distributed substantial amounts of methamphetamine ice in Baldwin County during 2017 through 2018.

In May of 2020, Snider pled guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking felony.

Court documents show that Snider personally distributed methamphetamine ice on numerous occasions beginning in April of 2017 through April of 2018.

During July of 2018, investigators searched Snider’s home where many of the drug sales took place.

They recovered methamphetamine, smoking devices used to ingest methamphetamine, scales and guns. Snider claimed one of the guns, which was later discovered to be stolen.

Other members of the conspiracy include Snider’s husband, Christopher Ryan Snider, who also entered a guilty plea to federal charges. His sentencing is presently set for May 13, 2021.

United States District Court Judge Terry F. Moorer imposed a 96-month sentence of imprisonment in Snider’s case this morning, consisting of 60 months on the gun charges consecutive to 36 months on the drug charge.

The judge ordered that Snider serve a five-year term of supervised release when she is released from custody. She was also ordered to pay $200 in mandatory special assessments. No fine was imposed.

The judge further entered a forfeiture order as to the firearms used in the commission of the crime.