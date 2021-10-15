FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- A National Guard unit from Foley is back home after nearly a year's deployment.

The home coming filled with joy.

Foley's 1st Battalion, 173rd Infantry Regiment, Charlie Company arrived in Baldwin County Friday afternoon.

The group had been deployed on a confidential mission for about a year.

But that didn't diminish the happy reunions between soldiers and loved ones.

The fiancée to one soldier, Reagan Gross, says she's been waiting to see her fiancé for 333 days.

Gross says during times such as these, providing emotional support is so important.

"It's tough, but when you have a good support system and people that you can talk to about everything it gets easier," Gross said. "I think that the biggest thing is just to have a good support system and then once you have those people it gets easier."

A mother to one of the soldiers Robin Daniels, says she couldn't wait to reunite with her son Paul Daniels.

She says being the daughter of a military dad wasn't always the easiest, and it definitely hit closer to home once it was her son.

"Its been very emotional this last year especially with the last few months with all the turmoil in the Middle East. It has been very hard," Daniels said. "A lot of tears and a lot of prayers. My church got us through by praying for us and being the support system. The support system is the best."