FOLEY, Ala. --On Friday, December 11, 2020 at approximately 8:37 p.m. officers of the Foley Police Department were dispatched to Circle K on McKenzie Street in Foley for a disturbance.
Witnesses were reporting a large group fighting in the parking lot when shots were fired. The person suspected of firing the shots, 19-year-old Emmitt Mayo Jr., was stopped as he was leaving the scene.
According to investigators, it was discovered that Mayo, who is from Texas, and the intended victim, 36-year-old Emanuel Pickens from Foley, did not know one another.
When they became involved in an argument in the parking lot of the gas station, Pickens got out of his vehicle and removed a pistol from his waistband, placing it inside his vehicle prior to the physical confrontation with Mayo.
Foley Police state that during the ensuing fight, however, Mayo went to Pickens' vehicle and removed the pistol. He then fired two shots.
No one was injured during the altercation.
Mayo was arrested near the scene, and Pickens was contacted and interviewed at his residence.
Mayo has been charged with the following: attempted assault 1st for the shooting, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle for entering Pickens’ vehicle to retrieve the pistol, discharging a firearm in the city limits, and carrying a pistol unlawfully.
The investigation is still ongoing into other possible charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.