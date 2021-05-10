Foley, Ala (WALA) - On Thursday, May 6, 2021 Detectives with the Foley Police Department Narcotics Unit, with assistance from Patrol Officers, Criminal Detectives and Task Force Officers from the FBI Safe Streets Task Force served a search warrant at 22950 Lake South Drive in Foley.

According to Foley PD the residents have been under investigation for approximately 9 months “for narcotics related activity and complaints”. During the execution of the search warrants, Detectives discovered approximately 6.5 pounds of marijuana, three firearms, ammunition, controlled medications, drug paraphernalia and $46,000 dollars.

34-year-old Jimmie Lee Avera and 31-year-old Caitlan Reed Bentley were arrested for Felony Drug Trafficking, Felony Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Additionally, Avera was charged with three counts of persons forbidden to possess a firearm.