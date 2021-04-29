FOLEY, Ala. --The Foley Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

According to police, Brandy Marie Corker, 22, was last seen on April 28, 2021.

She left from her home in Foley walking, wearing a green T-Shirt and black pants.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to call 251-943-4431.